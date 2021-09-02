Rain Continues Tonight

TONIGHT: The heaviest rain will gradually be coming to an end by around 11PM in the RRV and the early overnight hours for areas east of the river. There is a chance that a few light showers or sprinkles will still be around by the early morning hours of Friday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday will be on the cloudier side, and temperatures will only warm into the 60s and lower 70s. There is a chance for some light showers overnight Friday and into early Saturday. Otherwise, clouds will decrease Saturday and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Sunday will be a touch cooler in the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High temperatures will be near seasonal for Labor Day into the 70s. There is a chance for showers or a few rumbles of thunder on Monday. Tuesday, highs again will be in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures remain in the 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Thursday is looking to bring much of the same!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance of a morning shower. Low: 56. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 52. High: 71.

LABOR DAY - MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 51. High: 76.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 55. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 54. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 75.

