Police searching for trailer theft suspect(s)

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Fergus Falls are searching for the person(s) involved in a trailer theft case.

Police say a 2018 aluminum Bear Track trailer with a bifold back ramp was stolen from Tower Road on Aug. 18.

The trailer has a MN lifetime sticker with the code ADYB445.

Authorities say the car, pictured above, is possibly involved in the case.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call police at 218-332-5555.

