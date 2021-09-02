Advertisement

Police searching for trailer theft suspect(s)

Fergus Falls Police say this car may be involved in the theft.
Fergus Falls Police say this car may be involved in the theft.(Fergus Falls, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Fergus Falls are searching for the person(s) involved in a trailer theft case.

Police say a 2018 aluminum Bear Track trailer with a bifold back ramp was stolen from Tower Road on Aug. 18.

The trailer has a MN lifetime sticker with the code ADYB445.

Authorities say the car, pictured above, is possibly involved in the case.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call police at 218-332-5555.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Fargo hospitals have reached capacity
$40,000 reward offered in Stutsman County large-scale cattle death case
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
West Fargo Assistant Police Chief placed on leave due to ‘ongoing internal investigation’
police lights graphic
Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Part of the corn on Corey Hoglund's farm.
‘We’ve just been praying for rain every week’: Recent rainfall helps farmers and their crops
One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
10:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 1