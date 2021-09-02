Police searching for trailer theft suspect(s)
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Fergus Falls are searching for the person(s) involved in a trailer theft case.
Police say a 2018 aluminum Bear Track trailer with a bifold back ramp was stolen from Tower Road on Aug. 18.
The trailer has a MN lifetime sticker with the code ADYB445.
Authorities say the car, pictured above, is possibly involved in the case.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call police at 218-332-5555.
