Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting at a Moorhead apartment building.
Police say they were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
When officers arrived, they searched a parking lot and found the victim nearby.
The victim was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the people involved in the shooting all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.
No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and no other information is being released at this time.
