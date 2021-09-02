Advertisement

Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital

Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting at a Moorhead apartment building.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

When officers arrived, they searched a parking lot and found the victim nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the people involved in the shooting all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and no other information is being released at this time.

