One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person has died trying to pull a stuck tractor on Tuesday in Barnes County.

Barnes County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were alerted of a farm-related accident near the 1600 block of 101st Avenue SE in Wimbledon.

Two people were trying to pull a stuck tractor from a slough using a chain and ropes.

While trying to pull the tractor, the chain broke causing the operator of the large piece of equipment to obtain life-threatening injuries.

The person died on the scene.

There has been no report of injuries for the other person involved.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

