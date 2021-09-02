Advertisement

NDT - Help VNL Stock the Shelves to End Hunger - Sept 1

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is Hunger Action Month! Valley News Live and Corwin Automotive are encouraging you to take action in the fight to end hunger and Stock the Shelves.

The Great Plains Food Bank must fill their shelves in preparation for the increased need for food they will see in the months to come. To ensure there is enough food supplies on hand, Corwin Automotive Group will match all gifts up to $50,000 made by September 30, ensuring food for 300,000 meals is available for children, families, and seniors struggling with hunger!

DOUBLE your impact and help us Stock the Shelves by giving to our virtual food drive.

