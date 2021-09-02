Advertisement

NDT - Fall Canning and Freezing Tips - Sept 1

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to harvest those tomatoes from your garden and make some fresh salsa. Rita Ussatis is the Family and Community Wellness Agent with Cass County Extension Services. She shares a fresh salsa recipe, along with some great advice for canning and freezing your vegetables.

Fresh Salsa Recipe:

  • 1-2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1/3 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 large green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1/2 to 1 whole jalapeno pepper, finely chopped
  • 3-4 large Roma tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 small bunch of cilantro leaves, finely chopped
  • Juice from 1/4 lemon

Mix ingredients together and serve, altering the recipe to suit your own taste preferences. Store covered in the refrigerator. To keep calorie and fat content low, serve with baked tortilla chips. (Note: This salsa recipe has not been tested for safety for canning/processing purposes.)

