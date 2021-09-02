Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker in Massachusetts in 2017.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Fargo hospitals have reached capacity
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
West Fargo Assistant Police Chief placed on leave due to ‘ongoing internal investigation’
$40,000 reward offered in Stutsman County large-scale cattle death case
police lights graphic
Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

Latest News

The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove Lee statue
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Ida damage seen in Kenner, La. (no sound)
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel