Grand Forks-based company helps raise money for employee and father of service member killed in Afghanistan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks company is giving back to one of its own.

A long-time employee is the father of one of the US service members killed in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Now the business is helping to raise money.

20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal David Espinoza of Rio Bravo, Texas was killed in the August 26th attack.

His father Victor has worked for Black Gold Farms for many years.

A former fellow co-worker says it’s hard to imagine the pain the family may be going through.

“I heard the President talk about the black hole. I suspect that’s a close representation of how anybody in that situation would feel. I never lost anyone up close like that. I can’t imagine the grief,” said Joel Horne.

Joel says he remembers the time spent working with Victor.

“There’s no one I’d rather work with. He’s a guy who has an amazing resilient personality,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honor of Lance Corporal Espinoza and his family.

“Victor is going to miss some harvests now. He’s going to be staying home with his wife and family to try and put their lives back together.”

Those at Black Gold Farms say they hope Victor and his family feel the support and appreciation they have for their son’s sacrifice.

