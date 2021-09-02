Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND

NEAR DUNSEITH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Rolette County are investigating a plane crash in the northern part of the county.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department says it happened Wednesday, Sept. 1 around 2 p.m.

The man flying the plane was able to walk away without any serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the crash.

