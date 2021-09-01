Advertisement

Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman suffered serious injuries after her motorcycle went off the road and rolled near Mapleton, ND.

The Highway Patrol says it happened along an I-94 frontage road near exit 340 around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The crash report says the driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old woman from Fargo, didn’t take the curve and then rolled in the ditch.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and had to be airlifted to the hospital for head injuries, according to authorities.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

Many times include giving your lawn a big gulp of water instead of series of sips and watering...
Tips to conserve water while keeping lawns healthy
"LET PARENTS DECIDE THAT"
“Let Parents Decide That” group come together to show support of parent against mask-wearing in schools
10:00PM Weather August 31
10:00PM Weather August 31
10:00PM News August 31 - Part 1
10:00PM News August 31 - Part 1