Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman suffered serious injuries after her motorcycle went off the road and rolled near Mapleton, ND.

The Highway Patrol says it happened along an I-94 frontage road near exit 340 around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The crash report says the driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old woman from Fargo, didn’t take the curve and then rolled in the ditch.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and had to be airlifted to the hospital for head injuries, according to authorities.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

