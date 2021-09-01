West Fargo Assistant Police Chief placed on leave due to ‘ongoing internal investigation’

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department’s Assistant Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an ‘ongoing internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters.’

Asst. Chief Jerry Boyer has been with West Fargo Police for over 15 years, and has been in law enforcement for over 20 years.

A statement from the City of West Fargo states:

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer was placed on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing, internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters. Paid administrative leave is used during internal investigations to ensure a fair process for both the employee and the department. At this time, there will be no further comment on the investigation because it is active and the department does not comment on personnel issues.

