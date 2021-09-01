Advertisement

West Fargo Assistant Police Chief placed on leave due to ‘ongoing internal investigation’

West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer(West Fargo Police Chief)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department’s Assistant Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an ‘ongoing internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters.’

Asst. Chief Jerry Boyer has been with West Fargo Police for over 15 years, and has been in law enforcement for over 20 years.

A statement from the City of West Fargo states:

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer was placed on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing, internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters. Paid administrative leave is used during internal investigations to ensure a fair process for both the employee and the department. At this time, there will be no further comment on the investigation because it is active and the department does not comment on personnel issues.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

Mr. Food - September 1
Mr. Food - September 1
Noon Weather - September 1
Noon Weather - September 1
Noon News September 1 - Part 2
Noon News September 1 - Part 2
Noon News September 1 - Part 1
Noon News September 1 - Part 1