University of North Dakota see increase in overall enrollment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota admission leaders have announced that their overall enrollment numbers have increased.

The head count on the first day of the 2021 fall semester is 13,545 students, which is nearly up 1% from last year’s first day tally. It is also nearly 1.5% more than the fall of 2019′s pre-pandemic day one enrollment.

The number of new freshmen starting at UND took a big jump on the first day of classes compared to the same time last year. New freshman increased by 154 students, or nearly 8.7%, according to the first-day tally.

The surge in new freshmen drove growth for new students at UND overall, on the first day, up from 3,542 in 2020 to 3,623 this year, when all categories of new students are considered.

The story is much the same on the grad student side of the house, where UND saw an increase of 213 students, up from 3,233 on the first day last year to 3,446, this fall, about a 6.6% increase.

