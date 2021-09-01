Advertisement

Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted Tuesday morning while working with Alabama Power.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb, of Kellyton, and Layton River Ellison, of Alexandria.

Both men worked with Pike Electric and were contracted to assist Alabama Power with storm restoration in Adger.

James Banner, a senior vice president with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

$40,000 reward offered in large-scale cattle death case in Stutsman County
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Fargo hospitals have reached capacity
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death