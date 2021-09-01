Advertisement

Tracking Covid-19 Cases in West Fargo Schools

West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is compiling data related to positive Covid-19 cases every Tuesday and Friday and data on rapid tests every Tuesday. You can access these data reports from the district’s Return to Learn webpage or by clicking HERE. The data as of 8/31 shows 22 positive cases in the district. That’s a positivity rate for students of 0.18% and 0.19% for staff.

In a message to district families sent Tuesday evening, West Fargo district leaders also offer a quarantine update, writing:

With our ability to offer rapid tests onsite, WFPS was able to take advantage of an allowance through the ND Department of Health that allowed identified close contacts that are not vaccinated to continue with normal activities if they would agree to test every other day for seven days.

We received an update from the ND Department of Health today that this allowance does NOT apply to unvaccinated individuals that live in the same home as a positive case. Those individuals will be required to complete the quarantine period prescribed by public health. If you have a positive case in your household and were sending your unvaccinated student to school, please note that they cannot be onsite until their prescribed quarantine is completed.

If you are unclear whether or not your student can attend school after being identified as a close contact, please visit with your student’s principal or school nurse.

Fargo has also released its quarantine procedure and options for students to avoid quarantine and stay in school. Click here to read our reporting on that.

