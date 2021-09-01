Advertisement

SD Attorney General in trouble with law again

Jason Ravnsborg
Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s attorney general was ticketed for going 57 in a 35 mph zone just days just days before he pleaded no contest to traffic charges for a car crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, received a ticket late Sunday, Aug. 22 in Hughes County, where he lives.

He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and fined $177.50. He hasn’t paid the fine or admitted guilt.

Dakota News Now first reported the ticket.

On Thursday, the Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of 2nd-degree misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed a man walking on a rural highway.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

Many times include giving your lawn a big gulp of water instead of series of sips and watering...
Tips to conserve water while keeping lawns healthy
police lights graphic
Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash
"LET PARENTS DECIDE THAT"
“Let Parents Decide That” group come together to show support of parent against mask-wearing in schools
10:00PM Weather August 31
10:00PM Weather August 31