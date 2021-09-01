SD Attorney General in trouble with law again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s attorney general was ticketed for going 57 in a 35 mph zone just days just days before he pleaded no contest to traffic charges for a car crash that killed a pedestrian last year.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, received a ticket late Sunday, Aug. 22 in Hughes County, where he lives.

He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and fined $177.50. He hasn’t paid the fine or admitted guilt.

Dakota News Now first reported the ticket.

On Thursday, the Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of 2nd-degree misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed a man walking on a rural highway.

