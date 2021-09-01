Advertisement

Sanford Fargo hospitals have reached capacity

The hospitals currently have 34 COVID patients, 8 in the ICU, and 500 regular patients.
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.(KEYC)
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.(KEYC)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin said the Fargo hospitals are at capacity.

Operating at full capacity could mean longer wait times or delays for Sanford’s non-urgent patients.

“COVID is adding just another layer of burden that’s going to get worse here in the next month or so, which will continue to strain the hospital,” said Griffin.

Griffin stated Sanford will continue to operate at a high capacity, but will have to make decisions on what to cut back on to accommodate the demand.

