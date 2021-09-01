Record-Setting French Fry Feed Cancelled in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Potato Bowl USA’s signature event will have a new look this year. The ‘French Fry Feed’ is being cancelled for the second year in a row because of Covid-19 concerns.

Instead of setting a world record for the largest serving of fries, this year, free hot dogs and potato chips will be given out at University Park. The event will take place Thursday, September 16th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Organizers say the bounce houses, concession stands and potato sack races will go on as scheduled.

To read more about all the Potato Bowl festivities, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.