Advertisement

Record-Setting French Fry Feed Cancelled in Grand Forks

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Potato Bowl USA’s signature event will have a new look this year. The ‘French Fry Feed’ is being cancelled for the second year in a row because of Covid-19 concerns.

Instead of setting a world record for the largest serving of fries, this year, free hot dogs and potato chips will be given out at University Park. The event will take place Thursday, September 16th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Organizers say the bounce houses, concession stands and potato sack races will go on as scheduled.

To read more about all the Potato Bowl festivities, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

Now that cleanup is underway, some North Dakota firefighters are on their way to help.
North Dakota firefighters head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida cleanup
4:00PM News - September 3
4:00PM News - September 3
4:00PM News - September 4
4:00PM News - September 4
4:00PM Weather - September 1
4:00PM Weather - September 1