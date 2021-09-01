North Dakota’s hospitals warn of strain due to COVID-19 surge

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across North Dakota, the state’s hospitals are warning of its impact on the healthcare system, which they say is affecting all patients, even those without the disease.

North Dakotans, like many Americans, avoided hospitals and other healthcare settings in 2020. Elective procedures were cancelled to alleviate the strain on healthcare workers, but that isn’t the case currently. Governor Burgum said case counts are set to out-pace last fall’s COVID spike.

The state brought in extra workers to make up for the rise hospitalizations last fall. Burgum said that this year, the same support isn’t available because the Delta variant is tearing through the southeast and overloading their healthcare systems. Factoring in the existing nursing shortage, Burgum said there isn’t much left for the states experiencing a later surge.

Officials gave several reasons why the recent COVID-19 spike differs from the previous ones, but they say there are tools at the state’s disposal that could keep North Dakotans out of the hospital. Namely, the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota are unvaccinated. According to the Department of Health, out of 320,773 fully-vaccinated people, 1 in 175 have tested positive for the virus. That’s compared to 1 in 16 unvaccinated individuals.

Out of the 89 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, 77 were not vaccinated. Governor Burgum said that the vaccinated individuals in the hospital were mostly people with weaker immune systems, like the elderly or immunocompromised. Healthcare officials are awaiting the approval of a third COVID-19 shot for people in these groups.

The Governor pointed out that the southern states grappling with the Delta variant share a key statistic with his state: low vaccination rates. North Dakota ranks 42nd out of the 50 states in terms of vaccination rates, with just over 52% of people over 12 vaccinated, and only 77% of people over 65 vaccinated.

The lowest vaccination rates and highest case counts are coming from western North Dakota. Dr. Jeffery Sather, Chief of Medical Staff at Trinity Health, said that their Minot hospital is close to capacity and is discussing triage operations with their ethics board. He warned that patients could end up at hospitals hundreds of miles away from their friends and family if the strain on the healthcare system continues.

