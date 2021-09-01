NDT - Signs Your Child May be Vaping - August 31

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vaping is a serious problem locally – students as young as 5th grade have been caught by school resource officers with vape products.

It’s illegal for anyone under 21 to use tobacco or nicotine products – including vape products. Melissa Markegard shows us some of the popular vape products that we’re seeing kids use locally – disposables including The Loon brand, Mr. Fog brand and Hyde. Popular flavors include energy drink flavors, fruits (many times with the word ice with it, example Banana Ice), cereals like Fruity Pebbles, and mint.

Is your kid vaping? Here are some things to watch out for:

Increased mood swings, irritability, anxiety, or risk taking.

Sweet or fruity smells without obvious source like gum, lotion, or candles.

Discarded pods, bottles or disposable vape devices.

Complaints of headaches, nausea, dizziness, or being out of breath.

Declining academic or athletic performance.

Unfamiliar USB, chargers, coils, batteries, Apple-style watch, vials, or eye dropper bottles.

What should you do if you notice any of these warning signs?

Talk to your kids! The high nicotine content in these products makes them incredibly addictive – an addiction they could have for life. Nicotine changes the way the adolescent brain is formed.

To learn more, check out the website: SpotTheSigns.net

