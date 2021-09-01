Advertisement

NDT - Signs Your Child May be Vaping - August 31

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vaping is a serious problem locally – students as young as 5th grade have been caught by school resource officers with vape products.

It’s illegal for anyone under 21 to use tobacco or nicotine products – including vape products. Melissa Markegard shows us some of the popular vape products that we’re seeing kids use locally – disposables including The Loon brand, Mr. Fog brand and Hyde. Popular flavors include energy drink flavors, fruits (many times with the word ice with it, example Banana Ice), cereals like Fruity Pebbles, and mint.

Is your kid vaping? Here are some things to watch out for:

  • Increased mood swings, irritability, anxiety, or risk taking.
  • Sweet or fruity smells without obvious source like gum, lotion, or candles.
  • Discarded pods, bottles or disposable vape devices.
  • Complaints of headaches, nausea, dizziness, or being out of breath.
  • Declining academic or athletic performance.
  • Unfamiliar USB, chargers, coils, batteries, Apple-style watch, vials, or eye dropper bottles.

What should you do if you notice any of these warning signs?

Talk to your kids! The high nicotine content in these products makes them incredibly addictive – an addiction they could have for life. Nicotine changes the way the adolescent brain is formed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

NDT - Salute To Veterans Program At Korsmo - September 1
NDT - Salute To Veterans Program At Korsmo - September 1
"Say Less Events" Wedding Planning - September 1
"Say Less Events" Wedding Planning - September 1
The head count on the first day of the 2021 fall semester is 13,545 students, which is nearly...
University of North Dakota see increase in overall enrollment
NDT - Fall Canning And Freezing - September 1
NDT - Fall Canning And Freezing - September 1