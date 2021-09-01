NDT - New Exhibit at the Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo recently announced the Scheels Pride of the Prairie exhibit, which will be a multi-species exhibit designed to inspire pride in North America’s keystone wildlife.

Guests will learn about America’s rich conservation heritage while viewing bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes, and prairie dogs through the comfort of a beautiful indoor viewing building.

Scheels Pride of the Prairie seeks to foster public pride in North Dakota’s conservation legacy through visually captivating signage and educational messaging that places wildlife recovery in the context of U.S. history and continued conservation efforts.

The Red River Zoo relies on the generosity of the community as well as earned revenue to operate and grow. Anyone who is interested in joining our efforts can visit //www.redriverzoo.org/prideoftheprairie

The exhibit is scheduled to be open to the public in summer 2022.

