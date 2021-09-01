Advertisement

NDT - New Exhibit at the Red River Zoo

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo recently announced the Scheels Pride of the Prairie exhibit, which will be a multi-species exhibit designed to inspire pride in North America’s keystone wildlife.

Guests will learn about America’s rich conservation heritage while viewing bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes, and prairie dogs through the comfort of a beautiful indoor viewing building.

Scheels Pride of the Prairie seeks to foster public pride in North Dakota’s conservation legacy through visually captivating signage and educational messaging that places wildlife recovery in the context of U.S. history and continued conservation efforts.

The Red River Zoo relies on the generosity of the community as well as earned revenue to operate and grow. Anyone who is interested in joining our efforts can visit //www.redriverzoo.org/prideoftheprairie

The exhibit is scheduled to be open to the public in summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

The head count on the first day of the 2021 fall semester is 13,545 students, which is nearly...
University of North Dakota see increase in overall enrollment
NDT - Kids & Vaping - August 31
NDT - Signs Your Child May be Vaping - August 31
NDT - Rosewild in Downtown Fargo Part 2 - August 31
NDT - Rosewild in Downtown Fargo - August 31
NDT - Pickleball At Courts Plus - August 31
NDT - Heidi Plays Pickleball at Courts Plus - August 31