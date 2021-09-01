Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
News - WF parents concerned with districts handling of COVID-19 cases
News - WF parents concerned with districts handling of COVID-19 cases
6:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 1
6:00PM News Sept. 1 - Part 1