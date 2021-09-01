Masks required in all Crookston Diocese Catholic schools

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Crookston, MN is now requiring masks in all schools for students, visitors and staff.

Bishop Richard Pates says the Delta variant has reared its ugly head in the diocesan territory, and he wants to take all necessary steps to protect children within Catholic schools.

The Bishop also cites Pope Francis who said “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love — love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people.”

Bishop Pates also says he will continue to monitor the situation and has gratitude for everyone’s cooperation.

You can read the full statement from the Bishop here.

The Crookston Diocese website lists eight schools within the diocese in the towns of Crookston, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, Moorhead, Red Lake, Mahnomen and Bemidji.

