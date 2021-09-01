Advertisement

Masks required in all Crookston Diocese Catholic schools

Mask guidance graphic
Mask guidance graphic(Associated Press)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Crookston, MN is now requiring masks in all schools for students, visitors and staff.

Bishop Richard Pates says the Delta variant has reared its ugly head in the diocesan territory, and he wants to take all necessary steps to protect children within Catholic schools.

The Bishop also cites Pope Francis who said “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love — love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people.”

Bishop Pates also says he will continue to monitor the situation and has gratitude for everyone’s cooperation.

You can read the full statement from the Bishop here.

The Crookston Diocese website lists eight schools within the diocese in the towns of Crookston, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, Moorhead, Red Lake, Mahnomen and Bemidji.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash
Tania Angeles
Post-COVID syndrome turns mother’s life upside down
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to Justice
U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
William Thompson
Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg
SD Attorney General in trouble with law again
Many times include giving your lawn a big gulp of water instead of series of sips and watering...
Tips to conserve water while keeping lawns healthy
police lights graphic
Woman airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash
"LET PARENTS DECIDE THAT"
“Let Parents Decide That” group come together to show support of parent against mask-wearing in schools