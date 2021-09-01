“Let Parents Decide That” group come together to show support of parent against mask-wearing in schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents from Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo continue to speak out against mask-wearing in schools.

On Tuesday, the parents came together at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo to bond over their belief in having the right to choose

“I feel like we need be together as a group so that we know that we aren’t alone in this and that there are other people exactly like us. I believe we are strength in numbers,” said Kathy Johnson, a mother of a student in Fargo Public Schools.

Leaders of the group called “Let Parents Decide That” say this is an opportunity for these parents to show support for one another.

“This is an issue many parents have felt shamed into silence over and that’s something we are really trying to get out in front of and show parents they really do have more support than it feels like they have,” said Co-Founder Cassie Schmidt,

Schmidt also says they will not stop fighting for the rights of parents.

“The main purpose of our group is to bring back parental choice when it comes to these issues. We believe masks are being used as medical devices. “We do not believe the schools have the authority to turn health recommendations into requirements,” she said.

Johnson says she hopes this event will provide these parents with the tools they need to keep pushing forward.

She also says the next phase in this battle is to keep speaking up for what they believe in.

“I think we need to keep going to the school board meetings and let our voices be heard. I think we need to keep doing protests. I think we need to keep doing those and get out to parents that we can fight this,” said Johnson.

