Fergus Falls teen with genetic disorder says teachers and staff “bullied” her while enrolled in school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Xyola Holm recalled the moment when she asked the district superintendent for help during her 8th grade year. She handed him a folder which she says detailed her experience. “He took it from me and closed it and threw it back at me. He then told me to get out of his office,” said the 18-year-oid.

Holm eventually graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2021 describing it as a long and difficult journey. At birth, she was diagnosed with Hypophosphatemia Vitamin D Deficient Rickets.

“Most days it’s like dull achy kind of pain, so I’m really stiff. So when I move it’s really difficult. Some days it’s sharp like I’m being stabbed,” said Holm.

Because of her condition, Holm says she was home from school about half the time.

She was a 504 Plan student while in school.

She received special accommodations including extra time for homework, quizzes, and tests.

She also was given extra time to get from one class to another.

But the teen says “most” teachers failed to properly support her from her 7th grade year through her senior year.

She also says some teachers even bullied her.

“I actually had a grown man mock me in a high pitched voice, ‘I have a bone disorder. I have chronic pain’. Then they all started laughing again. I ended up going home crying and crying myself to sleep,” said Holm.

Last January, Holm went back to the superintendent’s office once again looking for help. By that time Jerry Ness had left the position and a new superintendent had taken over. That was Jeff Drake who is now entering his third year as superintendent.

He asserts most of what Holm is complaining about happened prior to his arrival.

“To me if those things happen to one of our students, that is not meeting our district’s expectation and we need to do a better job in the future if that kind of thing is taking place,” said Drake.

Holm says Drake listened to her complaints but didn’t not do enough to address her concerns.

Drake says he reached out to Holm’s case manager and took steps to educate teachers about the needs of 504 Plan students.

Currently the district has more than 100 such students in the program.

“I went through all this and I was able to make it, and now I’m going on to bigger and better things, and I want that for other kids,” said Holm.

She is now preparing to begin her studies at Hamlin University with the goal of becoming a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Jerry Ness, the former Fergus Falls School District Superintendent, didn’t respond to our request for comment.

Because of her alleged troubles, Holm tells Valley News Live she is considering taking legal action against the district.

If you are a 504 Plan student who is having problems similar to Holm’s, a representative for the Minnesota Department of Education says help is available at the state and federal level.

Communications Director Ashleigh Norris recommends contacting the Office for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

