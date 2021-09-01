Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown Fargo bartenders have a warning for other restaurants and bars in the metro tonight on an alleged scammer hitting the area involving spilled wine and fake receipts.

At least four different bars in downtown say they have dealt with the same man, coming in with the same problem.

“He says that one of the servers spilled wine on his wife’s dress. I don’t think anyone’s ever spilled wine on anyone. That doesn’t happen,” Cole Halde, a bartender at both Sidestreet and Dempsey’s said.

Halde says the man is usually carrying a dry cleaning receipt which totals out to $39.99 for removing that wine stain. Halde shared one of the receipts with Valley News Live Wednesday morning, which stated at the top ‘Concord Dry Cleaners.’

“I know Camelot Cleaning and a few others, but I didn’t recognize this one,” Halde said.

That’s because when you search Concord Dry Cleaning online, your search brings you to a business based only in Kentucky.

“He’s essentially trying to get 40 bucks from all the bars,” Halde said.

Halde’s already seen the alleged scammer twice, once last week while working at Dempsey’s and again Tuesday night at his other gig at Sidestreet.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no. Not this time. Not today!’ Halde recalled. “He comes in and he’s like, ‘Hey! Someone spilled wine on my wife’s dress.’ And I was like, ‘No, no! You’re scamming us, I already know.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no! I’m not! I’m really not!’ And I was like, ‘Ok, well I’ll let my managers know,’ and he just booked it out and left.”

Staff confirm with Valley News Live the alleged scammer was also at the Radisson’s Level 2 bar and restaurant last week and tried to hit Mezzaluna last night.

“No business wants to lose money if they don’t have to,” Halde said.

Halde says while the scam is already well known among downtown establishments, he wants to get the word out in case the man starts hitting West Fargo or Moorhead. He urges servers to always be wary and on to stay on high-alert.

“I hope that no one falls for it,” he said.

Halde describes the man is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a slim build, wearing a baseball cap and a southern accent.

Fargo Police say they have not received any reports on these incidents, but say in cases like this, someone would likely face charges of theft by deception.

