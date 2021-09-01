FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Conditions remain breezy through tonight with more clouds as well. Chances for rain showers and storms increase tonight, and a few storms could be strong/severe with hail and damaging winds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Rain becomes more widespread throughout the day on Thursday. It could be moderate to heavy in some areas leading to a couple of inches of accumulation. Many across our entire region have a good shot of at least a quarter inch of accumulation. Thunderstorms are possible as well, with some of them possibly being strong with gusty wind as the primary concern. Expect overcast skies and temperatures remaining steady in the 60s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We see a little bit of sun return as we wrap up the week. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the 60s and 70s. Saturday looks cool as well with low 70s expected along with a chance for light, spotty showers. Sunday will be another cooler dat with highs near 70 and a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High temperatures will be below average with 60s to near 70 for Labor Day. There is a chance for showers or a few rumbles of thunder on Monday. The slight chance of showers continues on Tuesday, with highs again in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remain in the 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms. Some storms could be strong. Cloudy. Low: 64. High: 65.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 56. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 71.

LABOR DAY - MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 54. High: 74.

