U.S. Department of State offering $5 million reward for information on fentanyl trafficker charged in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of State is offering a $5 million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Chinese fentanyl trafficker, Jian Zhang. Zhang is the leader of transnational criminal organization, the Zhang Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), operating throughout the United States and Canada.

The State Department says that between 2013 and 2016, with Zhang acting as principal leader and organizer, his criminal organization imported and distributed controlled substances that led to the overdose deaths of four people in North Dakota, Oregon, North Carolina, and New Jersey and serious injuries to five others.

Zhang was charged in North Dakota in September of 2017 along with several Canadian nationals.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact the DEA by calling or texting +1-504-534-5134 via telephone/text/WhatsApp, or emailing ZhangJianTips@dea.gov. If you are located outside of the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. If in the United States, please contact the local Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in your city.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.