Suspected Home Intruder Allegedly Stole from Restaurant, Tried to Enter Hotel Rooms

William Thompson
William Thompson(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about last week’s alleged home intruder in West Fargo.

West Fargo Police arrested William Thompson, a 51-year old from Wisconsin Rapids, on charges of Criminal Trespass. Thompson was booked at the Cass County Jail.

The home intrusion happened Friday, August 27th around 4 pm in the 2400 Block of North Pond Drive. The homeowner says they did not know the male and that he had not knocked or rang the doorbell prior to entering the home. The man says the intruder startled his children when he entered their home. The homeowner credits his dogs for scaring the intruder away. Click here to read our reporting on that.

Police say just before the incident on North Pond Drive, officers were dispatched to a theft at McKenzie River. Employees there reported a male, matching the same description, walking out of the restaurant without paying his $30.00 tab.

Police caught up with Thompson at Casey’s at 24th Ave & Veteran’s Blvd, just before 5:30 pm. This was shortly after Fargo Police responded to the My Place Hotel on 55th Street South, on a report of a male matching the same description trying to enter guest rooms without permission.

