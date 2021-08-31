Suspect arrested in Friday morning stabbing in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 38-year-old man is now in jail after Moorhead police say he was involved in a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

Victor Caesar Garcia, who has no permanent address, was arrested on Tuesday by Fargo Police.

Authorities say, at around 6:00 a.m., officers were notified of a stabbing that occurred in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South in Moorhead.

A male victim had been stabbed in the leg and left the scene to get medical treatment before first responders arrived.

The victim had surgery to repair an artery in his leg.

Upon further investigation, Moorhead Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other and the incident appears to be an unprovoked assault.

Garcia is currently being held in Cass County Jail for probable cause for the stabbing in Moorhead.

He faces felony charges of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and terrorist threats. Reports are being filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

