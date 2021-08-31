Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Friday morning stabbing in Moorhead

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 38-year-old man is now in jail after Moorhead police say he was involved in a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

Victor Caesar Garcia, who has no permanent address, was arrested on Tuesday by Fargo Police.

Authorities say, at around 6:00 a.m., officers were notified of a stabbing that occurred in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South in Moorhead.

A male victim had been stabbed in the leg and left the scene to get medical treatment before first responders arrived.

The victim had surgery to repair an artery in his leg.

Upon further investigation, Moorhead Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other and the incident appears to be an unprovoked assault.

Garcia is currently being held in Cass County Jail for probable cause for the stabbing in Moorhead.

He faces felony charges of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and terrorist threats. Reports are being filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
45th St Overpass
Roadways on I-94, 45th St. S. reopened after man is rescued
Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.
Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
Former Valley News Live reporter now covering Ida in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rep. Erin Koegel
Minnesota State Rep. Cuts Off 3 Fingers In Power Saw Accident

Latest News

4:00PM News August 31 - Part 3
4:00PM News August 31 - Part 3
4:00PM News August 31 - Part 2
4:00PM News August 31 - Part 2
4:00PM News August 31 - Part 1
4:00PM News August 31 - Part 1
Liquor license remains suspended
No change in Africa Bar and Restaurant’s suspended liquor license