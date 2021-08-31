Advertisement

One dead, several others seriously injured in Mahnomen Co. crash

By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Co. Minn. (Valley News Live) - Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says around 8:30 Monday night, five juveniles were involved in a crash on County Road 4, just northeast of Naytahwaush.

Sheriff Guenther says a vehicle with five people inside, was making a turn southbound on Co. Rd. 4, when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. One boy was pronounced dead on the scene, two others were airlifted to an area hospital and the other two inside the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Mahnomen Health Center before being airlifted to trauma centers.

Sheriff Guenther says the four surviving occupants of the crash all have severe injuries, one of them has a life threatening head injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

