No change in Africa Bar and Restaurant’s suspended liquor license

By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be no change in the suspended liquor license for the Africa Bar and Restaurant in south Fargo. The city’s liquor control board meeting was cancelled Tuesday at the request of the bar. The board was going to consider the business’ reapplication for its liquor license. However, city auditor Steve Sprague says the bar has secured counsel, which wanted time to review the case. At this point, it is not known, when the matter may resurface before the city.

The club’s liquor license was suspended in early July, after a security guard was shot and killed in the club’s parking lot in May. No one has been arrested for that shooting. Police also say the club has had several reports of fighting and underage drinking.

