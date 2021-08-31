NDT - Fall Happenings at Four Star Ninja Academy - August 30

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Co-owner Dustin Hjelmstad talks about some fun things happening at Four Star Ninja Academy for the fall. This includes changes to classes for the fall, starting up an adult-only ninja night, and how physical activity and building core strength can actually help your kids in the classroom.

Four Star Ninja Academy is located at 4410 18th Avenue South in Fargo. Give them a call at 701-532-0588 or learn more on their website or by checking out their Facebook page.

