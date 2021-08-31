Advertisement

Installing the correct car seat in your vehicle for your child

More than half of car seats are used or installed incorrectly in vehicles. Having the car seat correctly used and installed safety seats can reduce the risk of death by up to 71%. West Fargo Fire and Police Departments are hosting car seat checks to help.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Are you a parent and have been wondering if your child has the right car or booster seat in your vehicle? The West Fargo Fire Department alongside the West Fargo Police Department has you covered with their car seat checks.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, using the right car seat is the best way to keep a child safe in the car. More than half of car seats are used or installed incorrectly in vehicles. Having the car seat correctly used and installed safety seats can reduce the risk of death by up to 71%.

Community Risk Reduction Specialist Travis Olson and Firefighter Ben Herbst attended a Safe Kids Worldwide training sponsored by State Farm to receive the National Child Passenger Safety certification and expand the service in the City of West Fargo. The West Fargo Police Department also has five certified staff on hand to complete safety checks.

To schedule a car seat safety check appointment, call the West Fargo Fire Department at (701) 515-5600 or the West Fargo Police Department at (701) 515-5500.  Car seat checks can be scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm and will take approximately 45 minutes.

Locations:

· Central Station - 106 1st Street West Fargo

o Available for appointments Monday through Friday

· South Station - 445 29th Avenue W.

o Available for appointments when staffed

