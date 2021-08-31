Advertisement

High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Fargo

Ian Oksa was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2006. His victim was a girl under the age of 15.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the community about a high-risk sex offender that has now registered as homeless in Fargo.

Ian Oksa was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2006. His victim was a girl under the age of 15.

Oksa is 33-year-old, 5′8, 195 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.

