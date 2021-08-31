FPS: Students must prove vaccination or ‘test out’ to avoid quarantine if deemed unmasked close contact

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In order to stay in school and out of quarantine, Fargo parents are being asked to provide proof of their students’ vaccination for Covid-19 or sign a form that allows the student to be tested for Covid-19 at least every other day.

Fargo Public Schools is contact tracing in the school setting and activities/athletics, just like they did during the 2020-21 school year. They say if both contacts were masked at the time, the student deemed a ‘close contact’ is allowed to stay in school, provided he or she is asymptomatic.

The vaccination or ‘test out’ requirement to stay in school comes into play if either of the contacts were unmasked. There are a number of options in that scenario. Two of them involve a quarantine period:

No Test: If the asymptomatic close contact does not want to test for COVID-19, they are to remain home in quarantine, only leaving to receive medical care or get tested, for 10 days from the date of last exposure to the COVID-19 positive individual. If this is a household exposure, the COVID-19 positive individual must be no longer infectious before the close contact’s 10 days can begin.

Willing to Test Once: If the asymptomatic close contact is willing to test, they can quarantine and test on day 5 or later from last exposure to the COVID-19 positive individual and return to school on day 8. If this is a household exposure, the COVID-19 positive individual must be no longer infectious before the close contact’s 5 days can begin.

If you’re trying to have your student stay in school and avoid quarantining, you must either have the student vaccinated or be willing to have them tested multiple times.

The school writes: If the asymptomatic close contact is willing to submit to the FPS testing program and test at least every other day through day 7, the close contact can remain in school and not quarantine unless they test positive. In order to participate in the testing program, parents must fill out the testing consent form for their child in PowerSchool.

That’s once the FPS Testing program is up and running, which can’t happen until the school has hired enough qualified staff. The test will be at school and administered by trained FPS staff (Nurse, Medic or Athletic Trainer). Each school will have a scheduled time during the day that they will have BinaxNOW rapid testing available for both students and staff.

When information on the district’s testing program is finalized, it will be updated on their “How to Stay in School” webpage. Until then, students and staff can get tested at the Fargo Cass Public Health testing site Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 3051 25th Street South, Fargo, Suite K.

If your student is showing symptoms after being deemed a close contact, it’s another story. The student is to remain home, only leaving to get tested for COVID-19, for 14 days following the exposure to the COVID-19 positive individual. If this is a household exposure, the COVID-19 positive individual must be no longer infectious before the close contact’s 14 days can begin.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.