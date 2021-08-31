Former Valley News Live reporter now covering Ida in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Valley News Live reporter is now covering Ida in Louisiana. Cali Hubbard works for WAFB, which, like KVLY, is also a Gray television station. Cali continues to be in the thick of the coverage and tells us, she’s doing fine. She spoke with Valley News Live’s Mike Morken on Monday afternoon saying that the damage from Ida is so extensive, that it’s going to take weeks just to get the power on for many. Hubbard says “It’s crazy...and right before, we were told to get food, get water, get fuel...because you don’t know when the power is going to come back on, If I wanted to...I can’t go grocery shopping right now. I have the food that’s here, what’s left of what I haven’t stressed eaten. In terms of you don’t know when that’s coming back, when restaurants or when you’ll be able to get out, there’s also a curfew right now, when you can’t leave in certain parishes.” Hubbard said last night, she was as scared as she has ever been. Winds at the time were 150 miles an hour. She said windows were rattling and it sounded like tidal waves were hitting her apartment building.

She also said that she is lucky that her apartment building still has power and she’s grateful for the wonderful support she has received from her co-workers at WAFB.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.