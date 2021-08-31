Advertisement

Crews battle shed fire at Grand Forks Pizza Hut

(KLTV)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a report of a shed fire at a Pizza Hut in Grand Forks on Sunday, August 29th. It happened just after 8 a.m.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, which had partially consumed the shed, shortly after arrival. They used approximately 250 gallons of water.

A command vehicle, five engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire. GFFD was assisted by Altru Ambulance and the Grand Forks Police Department.

