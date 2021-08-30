Sunshine Continues Tuesday

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm back to near 80 for Tuesday under sunny skies. Another great day to get the lawn mowed before mid-week rain/thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the mid-week day of change across the Valley where we trade in the sun and seasonal temperatures for increasing clouds and windy conditions. Temperatures will be mild near 80. Late in the day and overnight, chances for rain showers and storms increase, and a few storms could be strong/severe with hail and damaging winds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Rain becomes more widespread throughout the day on Thursday. It could be moderate to heavy in some areas leading to a couple of inches of accumulation. Thunderstorms are possible as well. Expect overcast skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies return as we wrap up the week. Temperatures cool slightly Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday looks cool as well with low 70s expected along with a chance for showers. Sunday will be another cooler dat with highs near 70 and a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be below average with 60s to near 70. There is a chance for showers or a few rumbles of thunder.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Sunshine. Low: 56. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind. Chance of showers or storms late. Low: 61. High: 80.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain. Cloudy. Low: 64. High: 74.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 59. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 70.

