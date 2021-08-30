Records: Cass Co. Deputy’s blood alcohol was nearly twice legal limit after arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly unsealed court documents are shedding light on the arrest of a Cass County Sheriff Deputy at a Fargo car wash earlier this month.

Jacob Danielson is charged with one Class A misdemeanor of DUI with a minor present, which carries a maximum of 360 days in jail and up to a $3,000 fine.

Court documents say officers were called to Custom Express Car Wash at 4682 32 Ave. S. just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a crash involving an apparent drunk driver.

The witness told officers he was waiting in line at the car wash when he felt a bump from the car behind him striking his vehicle. The witness stated he waited for the car after he got out of the car wash. Court documents say when the witness pulled up to the suspect vehicle, he saw the side had vomit on it and the driver, Danielson, had vomit on him and was not responsive. 911 was called when the witness saw a crying child in the backseat, documents say.

When officers arrived, Danielson was sitting on the curb with his wife. Documents say Danielson’s wife indicated he was having a PTSD episode and was very emotional and crying. Documents say Danielson stated he was drinking a local bar prior to picking up his children from daycare. The children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Danielson’s wife did not get on scene until after the incident.

Documents say Danielson told officers he wanted to put himself in jail because he put his kids in danger.

When asked how much he had to drink, documents say Danielson he had ‘a few,’ but didn’t know how many. Documents say officers noticed mild slurred speech and during a field sobriety test, officers found Danielson showed cognitive and psychomotor impairment.

One hour after Danielson was arrested, documents say a blood alcohol test showed Danielson at 0.153, nearly twice the legal driving limit of 0.08.

Danielson’s first court appearance is on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

