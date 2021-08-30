Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after fighting with officers in Moorhead

Celik Campbell
Celik Campbell(Clay County Booking)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say 24-year-old Celik Campbell of Atlanta, GA is facing several felony charges for his actions while officers tried to take him into custody.

Police say at 7:30 Sunday night, they were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for a disturbance involving a man trying to force his way into a home who may also be armed. Police say when they went inside the home, they saw Campbell place a handgun in his waistband. Officers say they approached Campbell, he immediately became combative and a handgun fell from his waistband.

Officers say while they were on the ground fighting with Campbell, an officer was able to get Campbell’s gun and removed the magazine and the bullet that was in the chamber. Police say Campbell then started to punch the officer, and tried to disarm them. Campbell was eventually taken into custody.

Charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 2nd Degree Assault with a Weapon, Attempting to Disarm a Police Office, Obstructing the Legal Process and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

