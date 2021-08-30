Parents protest mask policy outside Moorhead High School

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A group of Moorhead parents protested the mask policy in the Moorhead School District.

Monday is the first day of school.

Masks are required inside all school buildings.

District officials say they have a disciplinary enforcement plan in place if students or staff violate the masking policy.

The school will contact parents after the second offense.

After the third offense, school administration will provide discipline, but they haven’t said exactly what that entails.

And after the fourth, the school will discuss an alternative education placement with the student and their family.

Staff could face termination if they refuse to wear a mask.

