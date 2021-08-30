Advertisement

Minnesota State Rep. Cuts Off 3 Fingers In Power Saw Accident

Rep. Erin Koegel
Rep. Erin Koegel(None)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is recovering after she accidentally cut off three of her fingers in a power saw accident.

According to the GoFundMe for DFL Rep. Erin Koegel (District 37A), she was using her power saw on Aug. 22 when she lost control of the machine and cut off her middle, ring and pinky fingers on her left hand.

“Erin was very lucky to have her brother’s girlfriend, Hannah with her who is a trained EMT who immediately helped get Erin stable and stop the bleeding,” the GoFundMe said.

Koegel was airlifted from the Longville area to North Memorial in Robbinsdale where she underwent emergency surgery. The doctor was able to reattach her middle finger.

MOREKoegel’s GoFundMe (Warning: There is a graphic image)

“Our dear friend and colleague, Rep. Erin Koegel, suffered a terrible accident a little over a week ago,” Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D-District 36B) said in a Twitter post linking to the family’s GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe was created to help support Koegel and her family after the “life altering accident.” Koegel and her husband have a 2-year-old daughter. Donations will go to help hiring Koegel’s helper, child care and food for the family.

