Island Park Showcase brings out hundreds to promote small businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a sunny, Sunday afternoon in downtown Fargo, hundreds of people packed the area of Island Park for the weekend showcase. Many vendors lined the walkways, finally getting a chance to get back out in the public after last summer was impacted by COVID-19.

“This show is really important to us, we’ve been doing it for probably about 10 years now and after last year not being able to participate in shows like this, it’s to see the turnout that they’ve gotten out today.” said Jen Wionarowicz.

For vendors, event like the showcase are important to them. The air was thick with music, food and people enjoying the weather outside. Michelle Nemati, the owner of Windsor Waffles, started her business in 2019 and has seen the difference between this year and last year.

“The biggest thing, so last year a lot of the events were modified, people were kind of scared to go out to events like this,” said Nemati. “So there was a lot of drive-thru festivals and things like that, this is the first year where we got to see people come out and I kind of get the sense that people are feeling a little bit more comfortable, they get out in public so it’s been a huge difference and we’ve been loving it.”

