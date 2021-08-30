Heavy police presence causing large traffic delays on I-94, 45th St. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large police presence is causing severe traffic delays and backups for drivers on I-94 and 45th St. S.

Fargo Police confirm they are dealing with a suicidal male on the 45th St. S. overpass. Police urge you to take alternate routes.

We have a crew on scene. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

