Heavy police presence causing large traffic delays on I-94, 45th St. S.

FILE — Police lights
FILE — Police lights(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large police presence is causing severe traffic delays and backups for drivers on I-94 and 45th St. S.

Fargo Police confirm they are dealing with a suicidal male on the 45th St. S. overpass. Police urge you to take alternate routes.

We have a crew on scene. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

