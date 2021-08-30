Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of an ambulance.
One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
Sickies Garage in East Grand Forks closes
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Barnesville, MN Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Barnesville residents after prior lightning strike causes outage
Parents also arrived for the first day of school in Moorhead, but they were protesting instead...
Parents protest mask policy outside Moorhead High School

Latest News

Judge Joel Yates' sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for a first-degree murder...
Mollie Tibbetts' killer gets life in prison
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Celik Campbell
Police: Man arrested after fighting with officers in Moorhead
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban guard says last US planes have left Kabul
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Thousands rush to flee Lake Tahoe resort city as fire nears