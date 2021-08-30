Economic recovery from pandemic slows in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A new quarterly report from North Dakota State University says the state’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has slowed a bit. The outlook predicts declines in the gross state product which is the measurement of the state’s output, labor force participation and total wages and salaries. The report says total wages and salaries are expected to hold steady with a slight decline in the third quarter of this year. The labor force is predicted to decline in the third quarter with that trend continuing into next year. The unemployment rate is projected to have a slight increase in the third quarter and then return to its declining trend.

