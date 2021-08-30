Advertisement

Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

The team also activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

