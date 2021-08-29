‘We love our city’ Local organizations use Fargo United event to build relationships

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite the rain on Saturday, the Fargo United event would not be stopped as the party was moved indoors to Kennedy Elementary School as local organizations built relationships with the community.

“We love our city, we care about our cities so this helps us, not prove, but helps us I would say show how passionate we are about people in our community, helping them, supporting them and caring for them.” said Fargo PD’s Community Trust Officer Michael Bloom.

It was not just the Fargo Police Dept. at the school, as groups like Sanford Health were there too. As these groups and the community look to rekindle connections after last summer was full of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s super awesome, we like to get out to the community as much as we can, we like to build those partnerships too as well to give the community some resources that they may need,” said Alyson Black, a Community Life Educator with Safe Kids. “It’s super fun of course coming to these events, we get to see families, we get to make those connections with the people in the community, so it’s super fun us to get out and be able to do this.”

With last year’s unrest during the George Floyd protests, there was mounting tension building in communities. However, despite those challenges, local law enforcement is using events like this to build bonds.

“It means everything man. The climate of the national culture I don’t think will ever dictate how we treat our community. We’re always going to be available, we’re always going to serve. We can’t dictate in other parts of the country but we can dictate how we serve our city and that’s what we are going to continue to do no matter what.” said Office Bloom.

Five years ago, Fargo PD added community trust officers to build partnerships with the goal of maintaining and improving the the quality of life within the community. For more information of the CTOs, call 701-241-1414.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.