Sunny & Seasonal Start to the Week

MONDAY-TUESDAY: High pressure slides in on Monday which means we keep the sunny skies to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for most which is fairly seasonal for the end of August. Temperatures warm back to near 80 for Tuesday under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wednesday (September 1) is the start of meteorological fall!. Temperatures warm again into the 70s Wednesday with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, but the better chance moves in late and into Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday remain in the mid-70s with rain showers likely and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder as well.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies along with high pressure are expected as we wrap up the week Temperatures cool slightly Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday looks cool as well with low 70s expected along with a chance for showers. Sunday will be another cooler dat with highs near 70 and a partly cloudy sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Sunshine. Low: 56. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of showers or storms late. Low: 61. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Showers. Mainly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers. Low: 60. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 59. High: 72.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 71.

