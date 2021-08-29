One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person died and another was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle accident on Saturday in Rolette County near Dunseith.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR with a 23-year-old female passenger.

The pair was traveling north on 28th Avenue NE when the driver lost control.

The vehicle then overturned causing both women to be ejected. The 21-year-old woman died on the scene.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to Quentin Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt.

Names are being withheld until notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

