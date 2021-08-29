Advertisement

One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person died and another was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle accident on Saturday in Rolette County near Dunseith.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR with a 23-year-old female passenger.

The pair was traveling north on 28th Avenue NE when the driver lost control.

The vehicle then overturned causing both women to be ejected. The 21-year-old woman died on the scene.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to Quentin Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt.

Names are being withheld until notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan
Dogs stop intruder from entering WF home
Dogs stop stranger from entering West Fargo home
Sickies Garage in East Grand Forks closes
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting
Hope for Hardesty
Friends and family “Hope for Hardesty” at fundraising event

Latest News

A Fargo PD officer played some basketball with kids at the Fargo United event.
‘We love our city’ Local organizations use Fargo United event to build relationships
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - August 28
10:00PM Weather - August 28